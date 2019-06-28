Supervisors Adopt Resolution For Employee Handbook Revisions
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors were joined by County Department Heads during the June 18 regular meeting to discussRead more
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors were joined by County Department Heads during the June 18 regular meeting to discussRead more
Kearney County communities are gearing to celebrate Independence Day. Join in the festivities with these events and attractions.June 30AxtellAll AmericanRead more
The June 17 meeting of the Minden City Council began with a note of gratitude from Mayor Ted Griess toRead more
Alma visited Ollie Bjorklund Field on June 20 and defeated the Minden Post 94 First Bank Seniors 10-3. First BankRead more
The Minden Post #94 First Bank Juniors hosted the St. Paul Juniors on June 15 in their second meeting ofRead more
Visitors gathered at Fort Kearny in the early hours of June 12 for a biscuit and gravy breakfast and toRead more
Work on the Minden Downtown Revitalization sidewalk project started June 10. The southbound driving lane and parking area of ColoradoRead more
The grandstand and lighting renovation project at Kuper’s Field has been postponed as the Minden Public Schools Board of EducationRead more
Work has started on the Minden Downtown Revitalization sidewalk project. The southbound driving lane and parking area of Colorado AvenueRead more
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors discussed a bill related to the sewer backup at the jail during the JuneRead more
A new service line available at Kearney County Health Services offers patients with chronic disease a holistic treatment option toRead more
The Minden Chamber of Commerce will be held on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. The event will featureRead more
On Sunday, June 23 during the Dawg Days Car Show will be hosting a Drive For Your School event sponsoredRead more
MindenFriday, May 2412:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. — Minden American Legion Unit #94 will be serving root beer floats atRead more
On May 15, East Elementary third grade students filled the one room schoolhouse at Pioneer Village where they learned aboutRead more
Community members are invited to join the Senior Life Solutions Program at Kearney County Health Services for an open houseRead more
The May 13 regular meeting of the Minden Public Schools Board of Education was well attended by the public. Parents,Read more
The school year is over, but kids can still enjoy a free hot meal at East Elementary. Minden Public SchoolsRead more
Libraries across the country are encouraging patrons to explore their world and beyond with the Universe of Stories Summer ReadingRead more
The Kearney County Historical Society will host an Open House program on the 1935 Republican River Flood with speaker JoyRead more
The Minden Whippet track and field team concluded its 2019 season on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 byRead more
Champions again! The Axtell boys earned their second consecutive Class D state track and field title at Omaha Burke StadiumRead more
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors continued discussion relating to no sale tax foreclosures during the May 7 regular meeting.Read more
Minden High School sophomore Abigayl Anderson created a project in her Advanced Metals class that will benefit the Minden AreaRead more
The Minden City Council began their May 6 regular meeting with an audit report presentation for Fiscal Year 2017 byRead more
Axtell’s boys will make a run at defending their Class D state track and field championship after a strong performanceRead more
The Minden Whippet track and field team competed in the Class B District 5 meet hosted by Lexington High SchoolRead more
The Minden Whippets, Axtell Wildcats and Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons will represent the area at the 2019 Nebraska State Track and FieldRead more
A new quilting machine was recently donated to the Minden High School Textiles class. The machine will allow students toRead more
The Minden FCCLA will be represented at the National Conference in Anaheim, California this summer by freshmen Abby Fiske andRead more
The Minden Quiz Bowl team has concluded its eight meet season. The team had a successful year winning five meetsRead more
The Axtell Wildcats and Wilcox-Hildreth Falcon golf teams were in action on May 2 traveling to Overton to compete inRead more
The Minden Whippets boys track team took select athletes on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Howard Wood DakotaRead more
The Minden Whippets golf team was in action on Friday, May 3 traveling to Cozad to compete in the 2019Read more
The Minden Whippets boys and girls track teams were in Cozad on Friday for the final regular season meet ofRead more
The Axtell boys and girls competed at Elm Creek on May 3 to close out the regular season track andRead more
The Wilcox-Hildreth girls and boys track and field teams both finished fourth in the 11-team Alma Twilight Invite on MayRead more
Information regarding the new Senior Life Solutions service line at Kearney County Health Services dominated the April 24 meeting ofRead more
Minden Opera House Director Marcy Brandt was chosen as a Community Catalyst by The Sherwood Foundation of Omaha. In additionRead more
The Minden Chamber of Commerce introduced new office hours and a new administrator on April 22. Chamber of Commerce AdministratorRead more
Axtell’s boys captured their fifth consecutive FKC Track and Field championship and the Lady Cats also won the team titleRead more
The Minden Whippets boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Cozad on Saturday to compete in the 2019Read more
The Minden Whippet boys golf team competed on April 23 in the 12-team Holdrege Invitational golf tournament at the HoldregeRead more
The Minden Whippet golf team was in action on April 25 traveling to Broken Bow for the Broken Bow Invitational.TheRead more
East Elementary students recently finished a unit on golf in physical education using the Starting New At Golf (SNAG) program.Read more
A public hearing was held for the 2100 block of 23 Road during the April 16 meeting of the KearneyRead more
Severe weather can strike with little to no warning in the Midwest. Residents prepare for the worst with emergency suppliesRead more
The 2019 Kearney County Great American Clean Up is set for Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4 sponsored byRead more
Axtell’s teams swept the championships of the seven-team Overton Invite on April 16, both with the aid of multiple multiple-eventRead more
The Minden Whippets track and field sent nine athletes in nine different event to the third annual Nebraska Track andRead more