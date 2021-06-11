MHS Industrial Tech Department Awarded Rogers Foundation Grant
The Minden High School Industrial Technology Department has received a $20,000 grant from The Rogers Foundation to help with theRead more
Seven members of the Minden FCCLA will compete at the 2021 National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee June 28Read more
The Minden First Bank Seniors picked up their fifth win of the 2021 season on May 28 when they hostedRead more
The Minden First Bank Juniors broke into the win column emphatically taking both games of a doubleheader 15-8 and 17-8Read more
Facing Hastings in a doubleheader on June 1 at Bjorklund Field, the Minden First Bank Juniors dropped both contests 12-3Read more
The Minden First Bank Juniors were looking for their first win but, in spite of holding leads twice in theRead more
The Minden First Bank Senior Legion baseball team moved to 4-0 on the season downing Fairfield 17-6 in five inningsRead more
Minden has a new construction company to help area residents with all their building visions become a reality. Sam HansenRead more
The Minden Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on May 27 to consider a resolution to fillRead more
Efforts made by one Minden resident to recall two school board members have divided the community. Candice Lantis filed toRead more
Kearney County Health Services will host the 17th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 10 at Minden Country Club. TheRead more
The Minden First Bank Juniors trailed by nine runs after four and a half innings but scored eight in theRead more
The First Bank Minden Post #94 Senior Legion Baseball team moved to 3-0 on May 25 when they hosted andRead more
The Minden First Bank Juniors were in a good position after four innings but could not overcome a couple ofRead more
The First Bank Minden Post 94 Seniors earned their second win of the season on May 21 hosting the AuroraRead more
The Minden First Bank Juniors baseball team opened the season dropping a pair of contests. Kearney defeated First Bank 9-5Read more
Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever announce a new, outdoor event brought to central Nebraska. Participate in the State HabitatRead more
The First Bank Minden Post #94 Seniors opened their 2021 season on May 20 traveling to Kearney to take onRead more
Roger Q. Booth, 74, of Wilcox, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. FuneralRead more
Joseph Boyd Balch, loving husband, father, grandfather, and a 20-year United States Air Force Veteran passed away February 19, 2021Read more
As a third generation Swedish immigrant homesteader in Kearney County, a UNL graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering,Read more
The Jensen Memorial Library Board began renovations on the public library in 2012. While substantial progress was made at theRead more
Actions have been taken by Candice Lantis to initiate a recall of two Minden School Board members. Lantis has filedRead more
Minden Monday, May 31 5:45 a.m. -— The Legion and VFW will be putting out large and small flags atRead more
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors met on May 18 with only a few items of business on the agenda.Read more
Mayor Ted Griess read a proclamation declaring May as nurse’s month during the May 17 regular Minden City Council meeting.Read more
The Minden Whippets track and field team had a very successful 2021 Nebraska State Track and Field Championship weekend onRead more
The 2021 State Track and Field Meet was held over the course of four days, May 19-22, with classes DRead more
The Minden Whippet boys golf team concluded its 2021 season on May 17 when they traveled east to York toRead more
The Axtell Wildcats golf team traveled to Grand Island on May 17 to compete in the Class D-1 District meetRead more
Norma L. Santistevan, 82, of Minden, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at CHI Health – St. Elizabeth HospitalRead more
When their dance classes were canceled due to the pandemic, Ed Randolph of Hastings and Bobbie Heitman of Minden focusedRead more
The Minden High School media center was the site of conflict once again when former Minden School Board member KatieRead more
The 2021 NSAA Nebraska State Track and Field meet returns after Covid-19 shut down all spring sports ahead of theRead more
The District D-6 Track meet was held in Kenesaw on May 12 with 11 schools in attendance, including Axtell andRead more
The Minden Whippets track and field team competed on May 13 in the Class B-5 district track and field meetRead more
The Minden Whippet track and field team completed its 2021 regular season on May 7 traveling to Cozad for theRead more
The Minden Whippets golf team played in the Awarii Dunes Classic golf tournament on May 13 outside Axtell. Team scoringRead more
Gladys Rae Nickel, 80, of Minden, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home. Graveside services were heldRead more
George L. Joyce, 81, of Heartwell, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.Read more
Hastings resident Stanley W. Johnson, 88, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 8, 2021,Read more
Roy C. Mustion, age 96, of Minden, NE, formerly of McCook, NE passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 atRead more
George Kenneth Jensen of Cozad passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Bethany Home in Minden, Nebraska. George was bornRead more
The City of Minden has been working with Miller & Associates on a generator project to supply emergency backup powerRead more
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors joined more than 60 other counties across the state in approving a resolution declaringRead more
The Minden Whippet varsity boys golf team headed west to Gothenburg for the 2021 Southwest Conference Golf Meet hosted byRead more
Axtell’s boys were runners-up and the Axtell girls third at the eight-team Elm Creek Track Invite on May 7. LoomisRead more
The Minden Whippets track and field team took several athletes to Sutherland on May 4 to compete in the BestRead more
The Axtell Wildcats and Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons golf teams traveled to Bertrand on May 4 to compete in the 2021 FortRead more